U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
MADRID, April 27 Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Friday it had agreed to buy BG Group's stake in a Chile regasification plant for 272 million euros ($359.8 million).
Enagas said the acquisition will be divided into two 20 percent stake packages, the second of which it said which will likely be purchased together with another partner.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval.
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable