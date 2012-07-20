MADRID, July 20 Spain's gas grid operator Enagas said on Friday it had bought 90 percent of Naturgas Energia Transporte, a gas transport company owned by Portuguese energy group EDP, for 241 million euros ($295.49 million).

The acquisition was done through a subsidiary of Enagas. The government of Spain's Basque Country has a 10 percent stake in the company. Enagas said the deal reinforced its presence in that region. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Tomas Cobos; Editing by Julien Toyer)