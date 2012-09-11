GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
* Oil recovers after falling on escalating Middle East tensions
MADRID, Sept 11 A group of Spanish savings banks sold its 5 percent stake in gas distributor Enagas on Tuesday for 175 million euros ($224 million), or 14.7 euros per share, stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.
Banks Credit Suisse and Santander managed the sale on behalf of investment group Sagane Inversiones, a company formed by savings banks Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
SINGAPORE, June 6 Oil recovered some losses from the previous session on Tuesday, but Brent crude remained below $50 over concerns that a political rift between Qatar and several Arab states would undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.