MADRID Oct 23 Spain gas distributor Enagas
said on Tuesday its nine-month earnings to the end of
September showed it was on track to meet its end-of-year
targets.
Enagas said its nine-month net profit rose 3.9 percent from
a year earlier to 281.4 million euros ($368 billion), while
earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) rose 4.4 percent to 683.5 million euros.
The company has targeted flat year-on-year net profit growth
and an 8 percent EBITDA rise from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
