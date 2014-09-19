MADRID, Sept 19 The planned November
privatisation of Spanish airports operator Enaire has attracted
up to seven potential investors interested in becoming core
shareholders in the company formerly known as Aena, a government
official said on Friday.
The potential shareholders, mostly investment funds, must
present binding offers before Oct. 8 to take a stake of up to 21
percent in the operator in blocks of between 5 and 11 percent.
Secretary of State for Infrastructure Rafael Catala said the
government was working on preparing the prospectus for the sale.
"Around six or seven have shown interest and they have to
put in binding offers," he said.
Spain plans to sell 49 percent of the world's biggest
airport operator with a little under half, or 21 percent, slated
for between two and four core shareholders. The other 28 percent
will be sold to domestic and foreign retail investors.
The government met analysts and potential investors on
Tuesday to explain details of the deal.
Analysts said the four stand-out airports were Madrid,
Mallorca, Malaga and Barcelona. The fact that the state retained
control of the group meant it was less attractive for
infrastructure operators, they said.
Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Spanish groups
Corporacion Alba and Ferrovial were among
potential bidders although a third source said Ferrovial would
only participate if it gets a commitment that it would be able
to have a say on the firm's decisions in the future.
Santander, BBVA, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley are handling the privatisation.
