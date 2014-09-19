MADRID, Sept 19 The planned November privatisation of Spanish airports operator Enaire has attracted up to seven potential investors interested in becoming core shareholders in the company formerly known as Aena, a government official said on Friday.

The potential shareholders, mostly investment funds, must present binding offers before Oct. 8 to take a stake of up to 21 percent in the operator in blocks of between 5 and 11 percent.

Secretary of State for Infrastructure Rafael Catala said the government was working on preparing the prospectus for the sale.

"Around six or seven have shown interest and they have to put in binding offers," he said.

Spain plans to sell 49 percent of the world's biggest airport operator with a little under half, or 21 percent, slated for between two and four core shareholders. The other 28 percent will be sold to domestic and foreign retail investors.

The government met analysts and potential investors on Tuesday to explain details of the deal.

Analysts said the four stand-out airports were Madrid, Mallorca, Malaga and Barcelona. The fact that the state retained control of the group meant it was less attractive for infrastructure operators, they said.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Spanish groups Corporacion Alba and Ferrovial were among potential bidders although a third source said Ferrovial would only participate if it gets a commitment that it would be able to have a say on the firm's decisions in the future.

Santander, BBVA, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are handling the privatisation. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Susan Thomas)