BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Aug 28 Enalyzer A/S : * Says H1 revenue DKK 12.2 million versus DKK 11.0 million * Says H1 EBITDA profit DKK 2.1 million versus loss DKK 1.4 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.