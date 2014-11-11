Nov 11 AbbVie Inc said its experimental
drug that treats genotype 4 hepatitis C showed high response
rates in a mid-stage study in patients who have been considered
difficult to treat.
The company is developing the drug with Enanta
Pharmaceuticals Inc.
AbbVie said on Tuesday 100 percent of the patients who were
given the drug and had failed previous treatment showed high
response rates at 12 weeks after the treatment.
Genotype 4 variant of the hepatitis C virus is more frequent
in the Middle East and Africa, affecting about 34 million people
across the world.
Other drugmakers such as Merck & Co Inc, Gilead
Sciences Inc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc
have been working on their own hepatitis C candidates with the
aim of reducing treatment time from the current 8-12 weeks.
J.P. Morgan Securities analysts said in a note that AbbVie's
treatment duration is unlikely to move into the four-six week
range.
However, they continue to expect AbbVie to capture at least
20 percent of the $15-billion-plus hepatitis C market next year.
AbbVie also presented data from another mid-stage study
where patients infected with both genotype 1 hepatitis C and HIV
viruses showed response rates of 93.5 percent and 90.6 percent
after 12 and 24 weeks post-treatment, respectively.
AbbVie's treatments are co-administered with Ribavirin, a
commonly used drug in the treatment of hepatitis C which comes
with a harsh safety profile.
Shares of AbbVie were up 0.11 percent at $63.72 and those of
Enanta were down 0.20 percent at $44.05 in early trading.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)