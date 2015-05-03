SANTIAGO May 3 Chile's state oil company ENAP
has decided to postpone projects in the Ecuadorian
Amazon because of the global crude price collapse, a local
newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the company's chief
executive.
Marcelo Tokman was quoted saying in an interview with daily
La Tercera that Ecuador's central government and local
authorities had agreed to the postponement.
The interview did not give any additional details on the
projects.
In April, Ecuador signed an $82 million production contract
with ENAP for the oil block Paraiso-Biguno-Huachito after the
discovery of 8 million barrels of crude reserves there. ENAP
also has a 42 percent stake in Ecuador's oil block 28.
Low oil prices have prompted ENAP to cut its total
investment plan for 2015 by 16 percent to $651 million, $94
million of which will fund exploration and production, Tokman
was cited saying in La Tercera.
Tokman also said ENAP is seeking partners to develop
electrical generation projects in Chile.
Tokman could not be reached for comment.
