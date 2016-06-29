MILAN, June 29 Italian air traffic controller
ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI is set to delay its listing by at least a few
days and possibly by several weeks after Britain's vote to leave
the European Union unsettled markets, three sources said.
The initial public offering is part of a wider 8 billion
euro ($8.9 billion) Italian privatisation plan aimed at cutting
the country's debts. Banks involved in the initial public
offering (IPO) have valued ENAV at between 1.8 billion and 2.5
billion euros.
Italy's treasury, which owns ENAV, planned to start the IPO
at the beginning of next week to list the company in mid-July,
but market jitters after the British referendum have forced the
government to wait.
"The intention is to press on with the sale, but a few days
more are needed to evaluate whether the right market conditions
are in place," one of the sources said on Wednesday.
A final decision on whether to launch the IPO in July or
delay it to September is expected by Friday, the source said.
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global
coordinators for the IPO, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and
UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Advisory company Equita and
legal firm Allen & Overy are advisers for ENAV.
($1 = 0.9006 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Alexander Smith)