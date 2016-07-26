* Italy to raise up to 834 mln euros from ENAV sale

* Government plans to sell 30 pct of post office in autumn

* Among investors Australia's Macquarie, U.S. based BlackRock (Recasts to add comments from treasury official, bankers, details)

By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, July 26 Italian air traffic controller ENAV made a solid stock market debut on Tuesday, in an encouraging sign for the government's privatisation plans, helped by the company's promise of generous dividends.

ENAV is the treasury's first direct state asset sale of the year and shares in the group rose as much as 10.7 percent from an initial public offering price of 3.30 euros. The IPO price would fetch up to 834 million euros ($919 mln) for state coffers, if an over-allotment option is exercised.

The government targets an ambitious 8 billion euros in total privatisation revenues in 2016. ENAV is the first listing of an air traffic controller in Europe and offers generous dividends as it earns revenue from steady fees set by the EU.

The Treasury said the successful IPO, which resisted market volatility triggered by Britain's vote last month to exit the European Union, was an encouraging sign, and confirmed it would sell 30 percent of the national post office by year-end.

"We will put Poste Italiane on sale in autumn," top Treasury official Fabrizio Pagani said at an event to mark ENAV's debut. "Other relevant privatisations are scheduled for 2017," he said, hinting at a listing of the national railways.

Pagani said the Treasury would do as much as it could in the current volatile markets, to meet its 8-billion euro goal.

ENAV is a monopoly, as are state-owned air traffic controllers in most other European countries.

"A strict regulation for the sector makes ENAV's business predictable and reduces the impact of swings in air traffic," said Cristiano Tommasi, partner at law firm Allen & Overy.

Among new shareholders, a banker cited Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie, global asset managers BlackRock and Fidelity, as well as Italy's Pioneer and Eurizon.

The group has pledged to distribute 95 million euros on 2016 results and pay dividends of no less than 80 percent of its normalised free cash flow annually in the following years.

"The dividend yield at today's issue price of 3.30 is around 5 percent, making it a very interesting investment opportunity," said Paolo Celesia, head of Equity and Debt Capital Markets for Credit Suisse in Italy.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca were global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO. Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit were joint bookrunners. Equita was adviser for ENAV with Allen & Overy, Rothschild for the treasury. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome; Editing by Susan Fenton)