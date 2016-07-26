* Italy to raise up to 834 mln euros from ENAV sale
* Government plans to sell 30 pct of post office in autumn
* Among investors Australia's Macquarie, U.S. based
BlackRock
(Recasts to add comments from treasury official, bankers,
details)
By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin
MILAN, July 26 Italian air traffic controller
ENAV made a solid stock market debut on Tuesday, in an
encouraging sign for the government's privatisation plans,
helped by the company's promise of generous dividends.
ENAV is the treasury's first direct state asset sale of the
year and shares in the group rose as much as 10.7 percent from
an initial public offering price of 3.30 euros. The IPO price
would fetch up to 834 million euros ($919 mln) for state
coffers, if an over-allotment option is exercised.
The government targets an ambitious 8 billion euros in total
privatisation revenues in 2016. ENAV is the first listing of an
air traffic controller in Europe and offers generous dividends
as it earns revenue from steady fees set by the EU.
The Treasury said the successful IPO, which resisted market
volatility triggered by Britain's vote last month to exit the
European Union, was an encouraging sign, and confirmed it would
sell 30 percent of the national post office by year-end.
"We will put Poste Italiane on sale in autumn," top
Treasury official Fabrizio Pagani said at an event to mark
ENAV's debut. "Other relevant privatisations are scheduled for
2017," he said, hinting at a listing of the national railways.
Pagani said the Treasury would do as much as it could in the
current volatile markets, to meet its 8-billion euro goal.
ENAV is a monopoly, as are state-owned air traffic
controllers in most other European countries.
"A strict regulation for the sector makes ENAV's business
predictable and reduces the impact of swings in air traffic,"
said Cristiano Tommasi, partner at law firm Allen & Overy.
Among new shareholders, a banker cited Australian
infrastructure fund Macquarie, global asset managers
BlackRock and Fidelity, as well as Italy's Pioneer and Eurizon.
The group has pledged to distribute 95 million euros on 2016
results and pay dividends of no less than 80 percent of its
normalised free cash flow annually in the following years.
"The dividend yield at today's issue price of 3.30 is
around 5 percent, making it a very interesting investment
opportunity," said Paolo Celesia, head of Equity and Debt
Capital Markets for Credit Suisse in Italy.
Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca were global
coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO. Banca IMI, JP
Morgan and UniCredit were joint bookrunners. Equita was adviser
for ENAV with Allen & Overy, Rothschild for the treasury.
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
(Additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Rome; Editing by Susan
Fenton)