MILAN, April 6 Italian air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI said on Wednesday it had filed a request to list on the Milan bourse as the government-owned group prepares for a partial privatisation.

Italy's treasury wants to sell up to 49 percent of ENAV by the end of June as part of efforts to raise funds to cut the country's public debt and make public companies more efficient.

The government targets 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in privatisation revenues this year. The sale of the stake in ENAV could fetch around 800 million euros, according to Italian newspapers.

ENAV posted a near 2 percent rise in 2015 revenues to 850 million euros. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 9 percent to 243 million euros.

