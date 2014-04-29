DUBAI, April 29 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, is set to price a five-year bond worth at least A$200 million ($185.3 million) on Wednesday, a document from lead managers said.

The transaction, earmarked to price at 225 basis points over asset swaps, is being arranged by ANZ, BNP Paribas and HSBC as well as ENBD's own investment banking arm.

ENBD joins other banks from the United Arab Emirates that have issued bonds denominated in Australian dollars in recent weeks - National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank issued five-year deals worth A$400 million and A$250 million respectively in March.

ENBD has issued one Australian dollar-denominated bond previously. Prior to its merger with National Bank of Dubai, Emirates Bank International printed a A$250 million deal in 2006. ($1 = 1.0796 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by David French)