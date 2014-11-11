DUBAI Nov 11 Emirates NBD (ENBD) has opened books after setting initial price guidance for a five-year dollar bond offering, a document from lead managers said.

Dubai's largest lender has set initial price thoughts for the senior unsecured bond issue at 165 basis points area over midswaps, the document showed.

ENBD has picked Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Standard Chartered and itself for arranging the bond sale.

In late September, the lender priced a 100 million New Zealand dollar five-year bond issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)