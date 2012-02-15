DUBAI Feb 15 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, posted a 62-percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as provisioning once again hurt the bank's performance.

The lender said it had net profit of 152 million dirhams ($41.38 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 403 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Impairment charges for the quarter were up 425 percent, to 1.06 billion dirhams from 201 million dirhams in the final three months of 2010.

Its full-year profit rose 6 percent to 2.48 billion dirhams from 2.34 billion dirhams in the previous year.

