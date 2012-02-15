DUBAI Feb 15 Emirates NBD,
Dubai's largest bank, posted a 62-percent decline in
fourth-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Wednesday,
as provisioning once again hurt the bank's performance.
The lender said it had net profit of 152 million dirhams
($41.38 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 403
million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Impairment charges for the quarter were up 425 percent, to
1.06 billion dirhams from 201 million dirhams in the final three
months of 2010.
Its full-year profit rose 6 percent to 2.48 billion dirhams
from 2.34 billion dirhams in the previous year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)