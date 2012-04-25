* Q1 net profit 641 mln dirhams vs 1.4 bln dhs Q1/2011

* Sees 80 million dirhams cost saving this yr from job cuts

* Islamic units integration seen done by H1 2013 (Adds CEO, CFO quotes)

By Rachna Uppal and Mirna Sleiman

DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD is wary of new regulations limiting loan exposures to state-linked entities, Dubai's largest lender said on Wednesday, after posting first-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

The United Arab Emirates' central bank this month proposed introduced regulations which limited lending to state-linked entitites to 100 percent of any bank's loan book, a move designed to minimise the impact of problem loans.

Chief Executive Rick Pudner told a media conference call that the bank was currently assessing its exposure and would contact the UAE central bank before the September deadline.

"The rules will definitely affect our loan book. Not only for us but also for all commercial banks in the country," Pudner said.

"We are currently reviewing our position and will discuss with other banks and the central bank at a later stage," he added.

The lender is among the most exposed to state-linked entities restructuring debt and has seen its loan-loss provisions shoot up in the past quarters.

Earlier on Wednesday, ENBD, 55.6-percent owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, posted a forecast-beating 641 million dirhams ($174.51 million) first-quarter net profit, helped by a near 50-percent rise in non-interest income and lower impairments.

In the year-earlier period, the bank had made a profit of 1.4 billion dirhams, boosted by a one-off gain on the stake sale of unit Network International.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 565 million dirhams and 570 million dirhams for the first three months of 2012.

The bank said it remained "cautious" in its outlook and the external environment remained challenging.

Impairments fell to 1.1 billion dirhams in the quarter, from 1.4 billion in the prior-year period, but rose slightly from end-December due to specific provisions in the bank's corporate portfolio, as well as an increase in provision allowances, the statement said.

Shares in Emirates NBD dropped 2.8 percent on the Dubai bourse. They have fallen 2 percent year-to-date.

INTEGRATION

At the government's behest, the bank was asked to absorb Dubai Bank in October after the debt-laden Islamic bank had to be rescued by the authorities.

ENBD was given cash by the United Arab Emirates' federal government and guarantees by Dubai to help it integrate the business.

Integrating Dubai Bank with Emirates Islamic is in progress and expected to be finalised at the latest by the first half of next year, Pudner said.

"Work on the integration started a few weeks ago and we hope to complete it by end of this year or first half 2013," he said.

Sources told Reuters last month that ENBD was laying off 15 percent of its 8,000-strong workforce with a view to cutting costs.

The move led to savings of 140 million dirhams last year, Chief Financial Officer Surya Subramanian said on the call. The bank expects to save a further 80 million dirhams this year from the redundancy plans.

ENBD became the first Gulf Arab borrower to tap the offshore renminbi market when it priced a 750 million yuan ($118.8 million) three-year bond in March.

It also printed two dollar-denominated offerings during the quarter - a $500 million sukuk, or Islamic bond, in January and a $1 billion conventional bond in March.

Emirates NBD is confident of meeting all its debt maturities this year. The bank has already paid 1.7 billion of debt during the first quarter and has more than 8 billion maturing by the end of 2012, Subramanian said.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Sitaraman Shankar)