DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD is wary
of new regulations limiting loan exposures to state-linked
entities, Dubai's largest lender said on Wednesday, after
posting first-quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.
The United Arab Emirates' central bank this month proposed
introduced regulations which limited lending to state-linked
entitites to 100 percent of any bank's loan book, a move
designed to minimise the impact of problem loans.
Chief Executive Rick Pudner told a media conference call
that the bank was currently assessing its exposure and would
contact the UAE central bank before the September deadline.
"The rules will definitely affect our loan book. Not only
for us but also for all commercial banks in the country," Pudner
said.
"We are currently reviewing our position and will discuss
with other banks and the central bank at a later stage," he
added.
The lender is among the most exposed to state-linked
entities restructuring debt and has seen its loan-loss
provisions shoot up in the past quarters.
Earlier on Wednesday, ENBD, 55.6-percent owned by the
Investment Corporation of Dubai, posted a forecast-beating
641 million dirhams ($174.51 million) first-quarter net profit,
helped by a near 50-percent rise in non-interest income and
lower impairments.
In the year-earlier period, the bank had made a profit of
1.4 billion dirhams, boosted by a one-off gain on the stake sale
of unit Network International.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of
565 million dirhams and 570 million dirhams for the first three
months of 2012.
The bank said it remained "cautious" in its outlook and the
external environment remained challenging.
Impairments fell to 1.1 billion dirhams in the quarter, from
1.4 billion in the prior-year period, but rose slightly from
end-December due to specific provisions in the bank's corporate
portfolio, as well as an increase in provision allowances, the
statement said.
Shares in Emirates NBD dropped 2.8 percent on the Dubai
bourse. They have fallen 2 percent year-to-date.
INTEGRATION
At the government's behest, the bank was asked to absorb
Dubai Bank in October after the debt-laden Islamic bank had to
be rescued by the authorities.
ENBD was given cash by the United Arab Emirates' federal
government and guarantees by Dubai to help it integrate the
business.
Integrating Dubai Bank with Emirates Islamic is in progress
and expected to be finalised at the latest by the first half of
next year, Pudner said.
"Work on the integration started a few weeks ago and we hope
to complete it by end of this year or first half 2013," he said.
Sources told Reuters last month that ENBD was laying off 15
percent of its 8,000-strong workforce with a view to cutting
costs.
The move led to savings of 140 million dirhams last year,
Chief Financial Officer Surya Subramanian said on the call. The
bank expects to save a further 80 million dirhams this year from
the redundancy plans.
ENBD became the first Gulf Arab borrower to tap the offshore
renminbi market when it priced a 750 million yuan ($118.8
million) three-year bond in March.
It also printed two dollar-denominated offerings during the
quarter - a $500 million sukuk, or Islamic bond, in January and
a $1 billion conventional bond in March.
Emirates NBD is confident of meeting all its debt maturities
this year. The bank has already paid 1.7 billion of debt during
the first quarter and has more than 8 billion maturing by the
end of 2012, Subramanian said.
