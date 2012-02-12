DUBAI Feb 12 Dubai lender Emirates NBD's general manager of global markets and treasury John Eldredge is leaving the bank, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

A spokesperson at the bank, the emirate's largest by assets and market capitalisation, declined to comment.

ENBD said last week its deputy CEO, Abdul Wahed al-Fahim, had resigned. Meanwhile, the chief executive of ENBD's investment banking division, Suresh Kumar, departed at the end of January, sources told Reuters.

Emirates NBD, which is 55.64 percent owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, is one of the major creditors to Dubai World, the state-linked conglomerate that completed a $25 billion restructuring in 2010. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Martina Fuchs; Editing by David French)