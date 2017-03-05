DUBAI, March 5 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, plans to offer shares in its Islamic
real estate investment trust and list them on the Nasdaq Dubai
exchange.
ENBD REIT said on Sunday it expects to raise about $100
million to $125 million from the offering and plans to use its
proceeds to fund acquisitions of real estate assets.
The trust's current portfolio consists of seven properties
in the commercial and residential sector, which are all located
in Dubai, it said.
ENBD REIT's assets have a total valuation of $314 million,
with a net leasable area of 872,518 square feet as of Sept. 30
2016.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)