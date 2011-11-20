(Repeats with no change to text)
DUBAI Nov 20 Emirates NBD,
Dubai's largest lender, has consolidated its investment banking
and financial advisory businesses under its Emirates NBD Capital
unit and appointed Mohammed Wajid Kamran as general manager of
the arm, according to an internal bank memo.
Kamran was previously the bank's general manager of
institutional and international banking and debt capital
markets, according to the memo issued on Thursday and seen by
Reuters.
Kamran, who was instrumental in the bank's debt
restructuring negotiations with indebted conglomerate Dubai
World, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The management reshuffle at Dubai's top lender came just a
few months after Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, uncle of
Dubai's ruler and a key advisor, was named chairman of the bank,
replacing Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer.
Emirates NBD, which is 55.64 percent owned by Investment
Corporation of Dubai, is one of the major creditors to Dubai
World, the state-linked conglomerate that completed a $25
billion restructuring in 2010.
The bank is also involved in the restructuring of Dubai
Holding, a conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler.
Emirates NBD posted a 59-percent slump in third-quarter net
profit, widely missing analysts forecasts, after taking
provisions against Dubai Holding.
The results did not reflect the impact of its full takeover
of struggling lender Dubai Bank, which ENBD announced in
October.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Amran Abocar)