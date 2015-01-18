DUBAI Jan 18 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest bank, on Sunday reported a 82 percent leap in fourth-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts, because of strong growth across its business as the emirate's economy boomed.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.23 billion dirhams ($335 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 673 million dirhams in the same period of 2013.

An average of four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 1.25 billion dirhams for the fourth quarter.

The bank said its balance sheet in 2014 was strengthened by its reclassification of its exposure to conglomerate Dubai World, which has been restructuring its debt, as performing. This helped its coverage ratio for bad loans reach 100.3 percent at the end of 2014.

ENBD's board of directors recommended an annual dividend of 0.35 dirham per share for 2014, up from 0.25 dirham in the year-earlier period.

The bank said its net profit for the full year rose 58 percent to 5.14 billion dirhams.

Total revenues at its Egyptian operations last year rose 16 percent to 706 million dirhams, while deposits also climbed 16 percent to 10.2 billion dirhams. It was ENBD's first full year of ownership of its Egypt operations, after it bought the business from BNP Paribas for $500 million in 2013. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)