* Dubai's largest bank meets analysts' forecasts
* Reclassifies Dubai World loans as performing
* Move helps coverage ratio for bad loans reach 100 pct
* Board recommends annual dividend of 0.35 dirham per share
* Strong growth in Egypt operations
(Adds detail, context and quote)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Jan 18 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest bank, on Sunday reported an 82 percent leap in
fourth-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts'
forecasts, because of strong growth across its business as the
emirate's economy boomed.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.23 billion dirhams ($335
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 673 million
dirhams in the same period of 2013.
An average of four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a
profit of 1.25 billion dirhams for the quarter.
The bank said its balance sheet in 2014 was strengthened by
its reclassification of exposure to state-controlled
conglomerate Dubai World, which has been restructuring its debt,
as performing. This helped its coverage ratio for bad loans
reach 100.3 percent at the end of 2014.
ENBD is Dubai World's biggest creditor with exposure of 8.54
billion dirhams, according to its third-quarter investor
presentation. Last week Dubai World said it had won 73 percent
creditor consent for a $14.6 billion debt restructuring deal
that would involve early repayment of some debt and extension of
a big 2018 repayment to 2022.
The Dubai bank said its net profit for all of 2014 rose 58
percent to 5.14 billion dirhams.
For the year, net interest income climbed 17 percent to 9.5
billion dirhams as the bank focused on growing its assets within
higher margin retail and Islamic businesses.
Non-interest income reached 4.9 billion dirhams, up 33
percent, because of higher income from trade finance, foreign
exchange and brokerage businesses and asset management, as well
as gains from property and investment sales.
Like other Dubai banks, ENBD's earnings have been given a
lift in recent quarters by a resurgence of the Dubai economy,
which has been boosted by a strengthening property market and an
easing of debt troubles after a financial crisis.
"It is important to note that each part of the business
delivered year-on-year revenue growth," Hesham Abdulla
al-Qassim, vice chairman of ENBD, said in the statement.
ENBD's board of directors recommended an annual dividend of
0.35 dirham per share for 2014, up from 0.25 dirham in the
year-earlier period.
Total revenues at its Egyptian operations last year rose 16
percent to 706 million dirhams, while deposits also climbed 16
percent to 10.2 billion dirhams and net profit totalled 232
million dirhams. It was ENBD's first full year of ownership of
its Egypt operations, after it bought the business from BNP
Paribas for $500 million in 2013.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)