DUBAI Jan 10 Top Dubai lender Emirates NBD's Islamic unit, Emirates Islamic Bank, has launched a $500 million five-year, benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, lead managers said on Tuesday.

Pricing for the transaction has been set at 350 basis points over midswaps, a document from the lead banks said, putting the trade in line with the initial price whisper sent out on Monday.

Books are due to close at 1130 GMT, with allocations due to be completed soon after, the document added. (Reporting by David French, Editing by Dinesh Nair)