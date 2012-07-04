* Sukuk is EIB's second debt sale this year
* Islamic bond priced at 310 bps over midswaps with 4.147
pct coupon
* Tight pricing suggests strong demand for issue
(Recasts with pricing news, adds detail)
DUBAI, July 4 Emirates Islamic Bank, the
sharia-compliant arm of Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD
, priced a $500 million sukuk on Wednesday, as the
lender took advantage of strong demand for Islamic debt from the
Gulf Arab region.
The sukuk, due to mature in January 2018, priced at par at a
spread of 310 basis points over midswaps and carried a profit
rate of 4.147 percent, lead arrangers said.
It is EIB's second debt markets foray this year, after the
lender issued a $500 million Islamic bond in January. That issue
carried a profit rate of 4.718 percent.
That sukuk, maturing in 2017 was bid at
103.25 cents to the dollar on Wednesday, to yield 3.9 percent.
Following substantially oversubscribed bond sales from
Dubai-based mall developer Majid al Futtaim Holding and the
Bahrain government last week, EIB would also have benefited from
the recent tightening of spreads and increased international
interest for regional debt.
On Tuesday, EIB had issued initial price talk in the area of
330 basis points over midswaps.
A significant tightening of guidance at launch indicates
there was strong demand for the deal; arranging banks said books
were around $3.75 billion ahead of launch.
Emirates NBD Capital, Credit Agricole, Dubai
Islamic Bank, HSBC Holdings and Standard
Chartered Plc were bookrunners on the transaction.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia, Rachna Uppal, Editing by Greg
Mahlich and Dinesh Nair)