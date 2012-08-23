CALGARY, Alberta Aug 23 Enbridge Inc
said on Friday it will ration space on its Spearhead and Ozark
pipelines next month as shippers looked to move more oil on the
line than they could handle.
Shippers looked to move more than 4.5 million barrels per
day on the Cushing-to-Wood River, Illinois, Ozark line in
September. The line will move 225,120 bpd next month so the
shippers will only be able to move 4.5 percent of nominated
volumes.
The Flanagan, Illinois-to-Cushing Spearhead line will also
be apportioned as shippers nominated 792,392 bpd for 225,120 bpd
of September capacity, restricted them to 23 percent of
nominated volumes.
The company will also cut October shipments on Spearhead to
67.9 percent of nominated volumes.