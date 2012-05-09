UPDATE 4-Oil's price fall stalls despite supply glut
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates details and prices)
CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Enbridge Inc said it may be interested in participating in reversing the Capline pipeline that now takes crude oil from Louisiana to southern Illinois.
Enbridge Chief Executive Pat Daniel said on a Wednesday conference call that while issues remain about where the refineries served by the pipeline would get their crude if the line were reversed, a reversal could help move Canadian crude to refineries on the Gulf of Mexico's eastern coast.
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates details and prices)
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.