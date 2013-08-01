BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Thursday it was working towards unlocking 200,000-300,000 barrels per day of available capacity on its mainline system as pressure restrictions and other inefficiencies are removed.
"There's probably 200,000 or 300,000 barrels a day of available capacity if you unlock everything with pressure restriction lifting and better utilization and so on. That is the goal that we are working towards," said Enbridge Chief Financial Officer Richard Bird in a second quarter earnings call.
Enbridge's pipelines carry the bulk of the 2.5 million barrels of oil that Canada sends daily to the United States. The company is seeking to expand its mainline system, the main artery for crude shipments to the U.S. Midwest.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict