CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 23 Enbridge Inc,
the Canadian pipeline company building up a portfolio of
renewable power projects, said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay
C$225 million ($204 million) to increase its stake in two
wind-power sites it co-owns with Electricite de France SA (EDF)
.
Enbridge will raise its ownership in the 300-megawatt Lac
Alfred wind power project by 17.5 percent, bringing its stake in
the eastern Quebec project to 67.5 percent. It will also raise
its position in the 150-megawatt Massif du Sud site by 30
percent to 80 percent.
Enbridge produces more than 1,800 megawatts of renewable or
alternative energy, used to power its pipeline network and
offset carbon emissions in the rest of its business.
"We've invested approximately C$3 billion in renewable
energy assets over the past five years, and we plan to continue
growing our renewable business with the objective of doubling
capacity by 2017," Vern Yu, an Enbridge senior vice president,
said in a statement.
Enbridge said EDF will retain 20 percent stakes in both
projects, with 12.5 percent of the Lac Alfred project held by
two local governments.
Enbridge shares were down 13 Canadian cents to C$55.48 in
early Toronto Stock Exchange trading.
