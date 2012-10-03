CALGARY, Alberta Oct 3 Enbridge Inc
could exceed its goal of 10 percent growth in earnings per share
over the next four years if it moved ahead with a number of
development projects it deems to have a high probability of
proceeding, the company's new chief executive said on Wednesday.
Al Monaco, who became CEO at the start of this month, told
analysts and investors that Canada's No. 2 pipeline company has
C$18 billion ($18.3 billion) of commercially secured projects
through 2016 and another C$12 billion in highly probable ones.
Another C$5 billion are seen as potential projects.
If projects in the first two categories went ahead, the
compounded annual growth rate in earnings per share could exceed
12 percent, Monaco said.