CALGARY, Alberta May 11 Enbridge Inc, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, expects to spend $1.3 billion replacing 160 miles of its Line 6B pipeline in Michigan, a project that will nearly double the line's capacity to 500,000 barrels per day, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has been replacing portions of Line 6B since it ruptured in July 2010, spilling more 20,000 barrels of crude into a Michigan river system.

The company is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission for permission to replace 110 miles (178 kilometers) of 30-inch pipeline between Griffith, Indiana, and Stockbridge, Michigan, with a new 36-inch line. A 50-mile stretch of line between Ortonville, Michigan and the St. Clair river will be replaced by 30-inch line.

Line 6B now handles 231,000 barrels per day but shipped 283,000 bpd prior to the spill.