Feb 17 Enbridge Inc, the main transporter of Canadian oil to the United States, reported a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on higher shipped volumes.

Enbridge, which seeks to expand pipeline capacity in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Canadian Pacific Coast regions, earned C$335 million ($334.9 million), or 44 Canadian cents a share, up from C$326 million, or 43 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 37 Canadian cents a share.