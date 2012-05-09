* Would be interested in a Capline approval
* Seaway reversal on track for May 17 start
* Q1 adj EPS C$0.50 vs est C$0.48; on track for full-year
target
* Q1 net profit hurt by hedging losses
* Shares edge higher
By Julie Gordon and Scott Haggett
TORONTO/CALGARY, Alberta, May 9 Enbridge Inc
, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, reported a 14 percent
jump in quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said it remains
committed to building the controversial C$5.5 billion ($5.5
billion) Northern Gateway pipeline despite fierce opposition
from communities along the route.
At its annual meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, the
Calgary-based company was greeted by protesters from
environmental groups and from some of the British Columbia
aboriginal groups that have staunchly opposed the project over
worries that oil spills could contaminate their water supplies.
If built, Northern Gateway would carry 525,000 barrels per
day of Alberta oil sands crude to a deepwater port at Kitimat on
the British Columbia's Pacific Coast.
"We are the wall that will stop this pipeline dream," said
Chief Jackie Thomas of the Saik'uz First Nation in British
Columbia. Thomas traveled to the meeting with other protesters
on a train journey organized by the Yinka Dene Alliance, a
coalition of British Columbia First Nations opposed to the
project. "We've looked at it and made our decision," Thomas
said.
The line, which Enbridge expects to be in service by 2017,
would allow Canadian oil producers to tap high-paying Asian
markets. It has the backing of the Canadian government, which
has said the project is in the national interest even as
regulatory hearings proceed.
Despite protests by native groups, Enbridge Chief Executive
Pat Daniel said he is certain he can win the backing of
aboriginal communities, which are known as First Nations.
"The project is so much in Canada's national best interest
that we're committed to working with First Nations that are
presently opposed, to bring them onside," he told reporters
following the company's meeting, where he faced questions from
the line's opponents. "Even (after) the meeting, I've chatted
further to try to find some sort of common ground, so that we
can make this a win-win for First Nations, for communities along
the right of way, for all of Canada."
Enbridge is offering the First Nations a 10 percent equity
interest in the line. Daniel said that 22 of the 45 communities
along the line's 1,170 km (730 mile) route have accepted the
offer but did not offer details.
CAPLINE INTEREST
The company, whose lines move the bulk of Canada's crude oil
exports to the United States, also said on Wednesday it would
want to play a role in any potential reversal of the massive
Capline oil pipeline as it looks to move Alberta oil sands crude
to refineries on the eastern Gulf of Mexico coast.
Enbridge would be interested in participating in any
acquisition of the underused 630-mile (1,020 km) line that now
takes oil from Louisiana to southern Illinois.
"We definitely could benefit from it," Daniel said on a
morning conference call. "There are issues to be resolved around
existing refineries along Capline and where they get their crude
from, but we're watching and monitoring that one very closely."
With production from Alberta's tar sands set to rise to
nearly 2.7 million barrels per day by 2015 from a current 2
million bpd, Enbridge and its rivals are looking for ways to
move Canadian oil away from the U.S. Midwest market - where a
glut of crude has depressed prices - and into the Gulf Coast
refineries.
The Capline, operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
once carried as much as 1.2 million barrels of oil per day to
Midwest refineries. But shipments have dwindled to under 200,000
bpd as Canadian and Bakken crudes supplant the more expensive
imported and Gulf of Mexico supplies that the line ships.
The low volume has raised speculation that the line could be
better used to carry Canadian and North Dakota crudes to
Louisiana refineries. Daniel said Enbridge has often looked for
ways to send Canadian crude to the eastern Gulf coast and its
existing pipelines could feed crude to the reversed line.
To be sure, the line's current customers have not yet backed
a reversal and no one has stepped forward to acquire the line or
take charge of a project to reverse it.
Earlier this month, Marathon Petroleum Corp, which
owns a stake in the line, said Capline remains an important
supply link for its 212,000 bpd refinery in Catlettsburg,
Kentucky.
SEAWAY REVERSAL
Enbridge said it still expects to begin taking crude from
the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to refineries on the Texas
Gulf coast next week on the Seaway pipeline it and Enterprise
Product Partners LP are reversing.
Though it will initially carry 150,000 bpd, the Seaway line
will be expanded to ship up to 850,000 bpd. Enbridge also plans
boost the size of its 193,000 bpd Spearhead line from Flanagan,
Illinois, to Cushing to carry as much as 775,000 bpd of Canadian
crude to the storage hub to supply Seaway.
SHARES RISE
Enbridge said first quarter net income fell 27 percent to
C$264 million, or 34 Canadian cents a share, on hedging losses.
But adjusted income rose 14 percent to C$376 million, or 50
Canadian cents per share, beating analysts' average expectation
of 48 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it is on track to achieve full-year
adjusted profit of C$1.58 per share to C$1.74 per share.
Enbridge shares rose 7 Canadian cents to C$39.77 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares have risen 30 percent over
the past 12 months.