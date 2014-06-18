CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's No.1 pipeline company, said on Wednesday its chief
financial officer would retire at year end and be replaced by
two executives.
Richard Bird joined the company in 1995 and became the top
financial executive and head of its corporate development
department in 2008. Those roles will be split upon his
retirement from Enbridge, the backer of the controversial C$7.9
billion ($7.3 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline.
John Whelan, now a senior vice-president and Enbridge's
controller, will become senior vice-president, finance and Vern
Yu is promoted to senior vice-president of corporate development
from his current role as head of the liquids pipeline business
and market development.
Both appointments are effective July 1 and will report to
Bird.
"One of Richard's main responsibilities for the rest of the
year will be to support John and Vern in their new roles," Al
Monaco, the company's chief executive said in a statement.
Enbridge pipelines carry the lion's share of Canada's crude
exports to the United States, but it is best known for its
proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, which will carry crude oil
from Alberta's oil sands to an export port on British Columbia's
Pacific coast. The federal government approved the project on
Tuesday despite opposition from environmental and aboriginal
groups.
Enbridge shares fell 58 Canadian cents to C$51.38 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Andrew Hay)