CALGARY, Alberta Dec 1 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator, said on Monday its 600,000 barrel-per-day Flanagan South pipeline is now in service.

The line, which runs from Illinois to the oil storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, began shipping oil on Monday as scheduled, said Graham White, a spokesman for the company. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)