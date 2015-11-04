BRIEF-Standex reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations excluding items
Nov 4 Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc is planning to spend $5 billion to build three oil storage facilities in the Gulf of Mexico region, Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company official.
The company's move follows the passing of a bill to repeal the U.S. oil export ban by the House of Representatives last month. (on.wsj.com/1LQcull) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results