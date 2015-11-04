Nov 4 Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc is planning to spend $5 billion to build three oil storage facilities in the Gulf of Mexico region, Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company official.

The company's move follows the passing of a bill to repeal the U.S. oil export ban by the House of Representatives last month. (on.wsj.com/1LQcull) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)