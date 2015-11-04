(Recasts with company saying considering investment)
By Catherine Ngai and Nia Williams
NEW YORK/CALGARY Nov 4 Canadian pipeline company
Enbridge Inc is considering spending about $5 billion
on oil storage assets in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, but has
made no concrete investment decisions yet, a company spokesman
said on Wednesday.
In an investor presentation last month, Enbridge outlined
opportunities to build storage and terminal assets on the Gulf
Coast, where its Seaway Twin crude pipeline terminates.
Enbridge sees opportunities to build crude storage tanks,
ship docks, pipelines and other infrastructure in the heart of
North America's largest refining complex, according to the
company presentation.
Michael Barnes, senior communications manager for Enbridge
in the United States, said on Wednesday that at present there
was no major announcement regarding storage in the Gulf Coast.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Enbridge
planned to spend $5 billion building three oil storage
facilities in the region. (on.wsj.com/1LQcull)
"We are definitely looking at this as a possibility because
we put it in an investor day report," Barnes said. "It's a want,
it's an opportunity that we see, but we do not have anything
concrete to share."
Gulf Coast expansion would help Enbridge stake a claim in
the profitable export business amid a loosening of a decades-old
U.S. crude oil export ban. The U.S. House of Representative
passed a bill last month to repeal the ban, though it has yet to
be signed into law.
Any new facilities could allow import and export of U.S. and
Canadian crude, processed condensate and refined products.
News of more infrastructure potential comes at a time when
other projects are also set to start up. Enterprise Products
Partners expects to finish constructing the last of the
17 tanks at its ECHO storage terminal in the fourth quarter,
with working capacity reaching 6.5 million barrels.
(Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and
Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Jessica
Resnick-Ault and Leslie Adler)