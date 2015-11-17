GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro off as traders cash in French election bets; stocks flat
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates to U.S. market close)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc cut 5 percent of its workforce on Monday, a company spokesman said, as low oil prices continued to drag on the North American oil and gas industry.
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the reductions were made across Canada and the United States and represented about 500 employees at all levels and 100 unfilled positions. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON, May 8 The United States will participate in advancing climate change research in the Arctic, a State Department official said on Monday, ahead of a summit of Arctic nations later this week where Washington's commitment to tackling climate change will likely be questioned.