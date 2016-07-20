July 20 The U.S. Justice Department and
Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. units of Enbridge Inc
reached a settlement under which the pipeline company
will pay $177 million after a 2010 oil spill that released crude
oil in Michigan and Illinois, Enbridge said on Wednesday.
Enbridge Energy Partners will pay $62 million in fines and
around $120 million to prevent future spills, it said in a
statement.
The July 2010 spill dumped 800,000 gallons of oil and
affected 38 miles (61 km) of the Kalamazoo River after a rupture
of its Line 6B pipeline due to corrosion fatigue. It was one of
the largest onshore oil spills in U.S. history, affecting 4,435
acres (1,795 hectares) of nearby shoreline.
The subsidiary of Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline
company, last year reached a settlement with state officials to
pay $75 million over the incident.
