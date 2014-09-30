BRIEF-Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america
Sept 30 Enbridge Inc has boosted its capital growth plan to C$44 billion ($39.3 billion) through 2018, with Canada's largest pipeline operator looking to rebalance its asset mix to include more gas after its current oil pipeline build out.
Speaking at an investor event in Toronto, chief executive Al Monaco said that the industry will continue to face challenges building new pipelines, but that the company must "manage through" those challenges. (1 US dollar = 1.1205 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver)
TORONTO, April 19 Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick Gold Corp to buy the Canadian operator's 50-percent stake in Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal, citing new capital and acquisition rules in China.