Sept 30 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Tuesday it expects Line 9, carrying about 300,000 barrels per day crude oil from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal, will be in service in early November.

The company has reversed the flow of the pipeline in order to take Western Canadian crude to refiners in Eastern Canada.

In presentations to the company's annual investor day in Toronto, Enbridge also said it expects to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the contentious Northern Gateway pipeline project, carrying Alberta crude oil to a port on British Columbia's northern Coast, in 2015.

