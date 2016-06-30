(Adds Canadian government comment)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, June 30 A Canadian court has
overturned the approval of Enbridge Inc's Northern
Gateway oil pipeline, again delaying a project fiercely opposed
by environmentalists and many aboriginal groups.
The Federal Court of Appeal ruled in a 2-to-1 decision
released on Thursday that the government had failed in its duty
to consult with aboriginal groups on the project and sent the
matter back to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet for a
"prompt redetermination."
Calgary-based Enbridge said in a statement that it remains
"fully committed" to building the C$7.9 billion ($6.1 billion)
pipeline and that it was working with partners, including
aboriginal groups who support the project, to determine the next
steps.
Canada's former Conservative government in 2014 approved
Northern Gateway, which would carry oil from the Alberta oil
sands to a port in British Columbia for export. Its construction
was subject to more than 200 conditions.
After the approval, numerous British Columbia aboriginal
communities, along with environmental groups, filed lawsuits
seeking to overturn the decision.
In its 153-page judgment, the court determined that Canada's
consultation with aboriginal communities, also known as First
Nations, was "brief, hurried and inadequate." It said the
government failed to grapple with their concerns and had not
shown any intention to correct any errors or omissions in the
original regulatory panel review.
"Missing was a real and sustained effort to pursue
meaningful two-way dialogue. Missing was someone from Canada's
side empowered to do more than take notes, someone able to
respond meaningfully," the judges wrote.
The court also noted that it would have taken little time
and effort to meaningfully engage with First Nations, but that
it was not done. Trudeau's cabinet will now have to fulfill that
duty before a new permit can be issued.
In April, Trudeau said he opposed the pipeline. His
government has promised a moratorium on oil tanker traffic along
the coast of northern British Columbia, a policy seen making the
pipeline unfeasible.
In a statement Thursday, the government said it will review
the ruling before determining next steps and reaffirmed its vow
to build a "nation-to-nation" relationship with aboriginals.
The court's decision was heralded by project critics, who
said it shuts the door on the 1,177-km (730-mile) pipeline.
"This pipeline will never be built. This is a victory," Sven
Biggs, a representative of one of the environmental groups in
the lawsuit, said in a statement.
Enbridge's shares closed up 0.2 percent at C$54.73 on
Thursday in Toronto.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Alan Crosby)