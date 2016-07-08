July 8 The National Energy Board (NEB) said it suspended a review of Enbridge Inc's request to extend its permit for the proposed Northern Gateway crude oil pipeline project.

Calgary-based Enbridge had filed a request with the Canadian energy regulator in May for a three-year extension of the permit as it sought greater legal and regulatory certainty.

The proposed pipeline would carry oil from the Alberta oil sands to a port in northern British Columbia for export.

The NEB said on Friday it would also suspend its review of any filings from Northern Gateway regarding compliance with the 209 conditions attached to the project.

A Canadian court in June had overturned the approval of the oil pipeline, delaying a project fiercely opposed by environmentalists and many aboriginal groups. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)