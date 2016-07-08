July 8 The National Energy Board (NEB) said it
suspended a review of Enbridge Inc's request to extend
its permit for the proposed Northern Gateway crude oil pipeline
project.
Calgary-based Enbridge had filed a request with the Canadian
energy regulator in May for a three-year extension of the permit
as it sought greater legal and regulatory certainty.
The proposed pipeline would carry oil from the Alberta oil
sands to a port in northern British Columbia for export.
The NEB said on Friday it would also suspend its review of
any filings from Northern Gateway regarding compliance with the
209 conditions attached to the project.
A Canadian court in June had overturned the approval of the
oil pipeline, delaying a project fiercely opposed by
environmentalists and many aboriginal groups.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)