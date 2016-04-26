Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
OTTAWA, April 26 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday he would not speculate when asked if he would back Enbridge's Northern Gateway Pipeline if it had a different route, adding that his thinking on pipelines has not changed.
Speaking to reporters, Trudeau added that the Great Bear Rainforest "is no place for a crude pipeline." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag