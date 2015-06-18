CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 Canada's National
Energy Board on Thursday imposed new conditions on Enbridge
Inc's 300,000 barrel per day Line 9, including
additional testing, before the regulator allows the oil pipeline
to enter service.
The NEB said Enbridge must carry out hydrostatic tests at
three locations on the Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal pipeline. It
is also requiring the company to carry out bi-weekly ground
patrols and quarterly integrity tests for the first two years of
operation for the line.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)