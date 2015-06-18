CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 Canada's National Energy Board on Thursday imposed new conditions on Enbridge Inc's 300,000 barrel per day Line 9, including additional testing, before the regulator allows the oil pipeline to enter service.

The NEB said Enbridge must carry out hydrostatic tests at three locations on the Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal pipeline. It is also requiring the company to carry out bi-weekly ground patrols and quarterly integrity tests for the first two years of operation for the line. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)