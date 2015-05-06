May 6 Enbridge Inc , Canada's
largest pipeline company, reported a quarterly loss compared
with a year-ago profit, hurt by the impact of a steep drop in
oil and gas prices and hedging losses.
The Calgary-based company said loss attributable to
shareholders was C$383 million ($319 million), or 46 Canadian
cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared
with a profit of C$390 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share,
a year earlier.
($1 = 1.2014 Canadian dollars)
