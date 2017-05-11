BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported on Thursday a smaller quarterly profit, hurt by lower earnings from its liquids pipeline business and a smaller derivatives gain.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to C$638 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.21 billion, or C$1.38 per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded C$416 million as derivative gain in the latest quarter, among other one-time items, compared with C$932 million, a year ago.
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: