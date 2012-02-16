CALGARY, Alberta Feb 16 Enbridge Inc said it has shut down its 491,000 barrel a day Line 5 oil pipeline to repair what it termed as a small leak in Michigan, and expects to have it back in operation later on Thursday.

The leak, estimated to have been less than three barrels, was discovered on Wednesday during maintenace at a site in Arenac County, Michigan, Enbridge spokeswoman Lorraine Little said in an email. Line 5 runs to Sarnia, Ontario, from Superior, Wisconsin, and is part of the company's huge export pipeline system for Canadian crude.

The company has also shut down Line 1, a 237,000 bpd pipeline that extends to Superior from Edmonton, Alberta, due to high inventories at the end of that segment, Little said. It is expected to restart once Line 5 is back in operation.