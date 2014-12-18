BRIEF-Wintrust financial Q1 earnings per share $1
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 18 Enbridge Inc, Canada's No.1 pipeline company, said on Thursday it has restarted the largest crude-oil export pipeline to the United States, a day after shutting its Line 4 because of a 1,350 barrel spill at its Regina, Saskatchewan, terminal.
Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said the 796,000 barrel per day pipeline, which carries oil sands crude from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, was restarted at 3:41 p.m. local time. However it expects the full clean up of the spilled oil will continue into next week. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
SYDNEY, April 19 Sterling stole the show in Asia on Wednesday amid speculation Britain's surprise decision to call a snap election could ultimately deliver a more market-friendly outcome in its divorce from the European Union.