CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it will shut its 491,000 barrel per day Line 5 pipeline for three days beginning July 19 as it carries out hydrotesting ahead of a planned expansion on the line.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that the company is working with shippers to minimize any disruption caused by the shutdown of the line, which runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.