CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Enbridge Inc plans to expand its Canadian oil mainline system to accommodate new supplies that would fill its proposed Flanagan South project in the U.S. Midcontinent region, but the work would not be extensive, Chief Executive Pat Daniel said on Friday.

Daniel said on a conference call that an expansion of the system would involve mostly additions to pumping capacity on existing lines and require minimal regulatory approval.

He also said that Enbridge is reexamining options for routing the C$5.5 billion ($5.5 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, but the company still believes the current proposed route to Kitimat, British Columbia, is the best option.