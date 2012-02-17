CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Enbridge Inc
plans to expand its Canadian oil mainline system to
accommodate new supplies that would fill its proposed Flanagan
South project in the U.S. Midcontinent region, but the work
would not be extensive, Chief Executive Pat Daniel said on
Friday.
Daniel said on a conference call that an expansion of the
system would involve mostly additions to pumping capacity on
existing lines and require minimal regulatory approval.
He also said that Enbridge is reexamining options for
routing the C$5.5 billion ($5.5 billion) Northern Gateway
pipeline to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, but the company
still believes the current proposed route to Kitimat, British
Columbia, is the best option.