By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 1 Canadian regulators plan
to carry out a series of safety audits at Enbridge Inc
in coming months to make sure its pipeline control-room
procedures, heavily criticized last month by a U.S. watchdog,
meet acceptable standards.
In an open letter posted on the National Energy Board's
website, Chairman Gaetan Caron said Canada's main oil and gas
regulator had reviewed the synopsis of a U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board report on Enbridge's 2010 oil spill
in Michigan, the most damaging of several in recent years.
NTSB chairwoman Deborah Hersman chastised the company, whose
pipelines move the bulk of Canadian oil exports to the United
States, comparing the actions of employees in the hours
following the breach of Line 6B to the "Keystone Kops", leading
to oil flowing into the Kalamazoo river system for 17 hours.
"A thorough review of the final report will be conducted in
order to identify all lessons that may be applied to pipelines
and companies under the board's jurisdiction, however even prior
to the release of the final report, we have been reviewing
Enbridge's management practices," Caron wrote in the letter,
posted on Wednesday.
"In the next weeks and months, we will be conducting safety
audits to review and confirm that improvements, particularly to
their control room practices in Edmonton, are satisfactory."
Enbridge is under fire again from U.S. regulators following
the rupture of another Midwest pipeline, Line 14, on Friday. It
leaked about 1,000 barrels of oil in rural Wisconsin.
"We have made vast improvements to our new control center
and monitoring and leak detection. We look forward to presenting
them to the NEB," Enbridge spokesman Graham White said in an
email.
Highly publicized ruptures and oil spills come as the
company seeks approval for plans to vastly expand its system,
with the contentious C$6 billion ($6 billion) Northern Gateway
pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta and new routes to
Eastern Canada, which would require increased capacity in the
U.S. Midwest.
"In the specific case of Enbridge, in recent years the NEB
has conducted approximately 25 compliance verification
activities per year, focusing on every aspect of their
management system," Caron said. "In addition, the NEB imposed
two precautionary pressure restrictions on Enbridge pipelines,
one in 2010 and another in 2011, which remain in effect."
He also pointed out that recently enacted federal
legislation gives the NEB the power to impose maximum penalties
of C$25,000 a day for each violation on individuals and
C$100,000 a day on companies.