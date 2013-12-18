CALGARY/OTTAWA Dec 18 Enbridge Inc
will learn on Thursday whether Canadian regulators will
recommend approval of its proposed C$6 billion ($5.7 billion)
Northern Gateway oil pipeline, a project that has raised fierce
opposition by environmentalists and aboriginals.
The joint review panel's decision is the first major
regulatory hurdle for the project, which would carry crude from
Alberta's oil sands to Canada's west coast for shipping to
energy-hungry Asia. The federal government is eager to develop
new markets for Canadian energy to reduce the country's
dependence on the United States.
It comes more than three years after Enbridge, Canada's
largest pipeline company, filed for regulatory approvals for the
project and two years after the panel opened hearings throughout
Alberta and the western province of British Columbia.
Time hasn't softened the project's critics. Environmental
groups, the government of British Columbia led by Premier
Christy Clark and aboriginal communities along the line's
proposed 1,170-kilometer (725-mile) route are concerned that
land or marine oil spills will damage the province's pristine
landscapes and disrupt subsistence hunting and fishing.
Most observers see the panel recommending that the line go
ahead as long as Enbridge can comply with the conditions
regulators impose.
"We think it gets approved," said Steven Paget, an analyst
at FirstEnergy Capital. "But it doesn't change the significant
amount of local opposition."
A favorable recommendation and a subsequent federal
government approval are expected to meet with a barrage of court
challenges.
"Our first steps will be (to go) to the premier and insist
that if it is the opinion of the province that the pipeline
shouldn't be built then they should act on that," said Ben West,
tar sands campaign director for the environmental group
ForestEthics Advocacy. "There's also, of course, the legal
option."
Northern Gateway will carry 525,000 barrels of oil sands
crude per day (bpd) from Edmonton to the port of Kitimat on
British Columbia's northern coast and return 193,000 bpd of
condensate used for blending into the tar-like bitumen from the
oil sands.
The line is backed by Canadian, U.S. and Chinese oil
companies looking to tap high-paying Asian markets for oil sands
crude and reduce their reliance on the over-supplied U.S.
market, which now buys nearly all of Canada's oil exports but
pays a steep discount to benchmark oil prices.
Pipeline companies like Enbridge have proposed a handful of
new projects and expansions to get Canadian crude to
higher-paying markets and to buoy prices that have been
discounted because there is not enough existing pipeline
capacity to transport supplies. The most prominent is
TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL project
linking the oil sands to U.S. Gulf refineries. Last week, Kinder
Morgan Energy Partners LP unveiled a plan to nearly
triple the size of its Edmonton, Alberta-to-Vancouver Trans
Mountain line to 890,000 bpd.
The Northern Gateway panel will release its decision on
Thursday after markets close. It can recommend against
construction or back the project with conditions aimed at
limiting the pipeline's environmental impact.
But the ruling is merely a recommendation. The final
decision rests with the cabinet of Canada's Conservative
government, which strongly supports the concept of diversifying
Canadian oil exports.
Under legislative changes introduced last year to speed what
was seen as a needlessly slow regulatory process, the federal
government has 180 days to make a decision based on the panel
recommendations.
Over that time the government will consult with aboriginal
groups and other interested parties. The file is within the
purview of Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver - who in 2012
characterized some of the line's opponents as radicals funded by
foreign special interest groups - but the decision will be made
by Prime Minister Stephen Harper's cabinet.
If the federal government approves the project after the
review process, First Nations will respond swiftly with legal
action, aboriginal leaders said.
"Those strategies are being worked out as we speak," said
Art Sterritt, executive director of Coastal First Nations, an
alliance of the province's coastal aboriginal communities.
"People are looking at how to bring all our legal teams together
to determine what the best strategies are."
The big worry for many native communities is the potentially
devastating impact of a tanker accident along British Columbia's
central and north coasts. A major spill would cripple fisheries,
putting some 30,000 jobs and C$3 billion in annual revenues at
risk, Sterritt said.
"Any government, democratically elected, cannot just run
roughshod over one segment of a federation in order to promote
the interests of another," he said. "One spill in that region
would mean the end of all of that for generations to come, if
not for all time."
Other leaders have said aboriginal groups will take direct
action if Northern Gateway is approved, including street
protests and blockades along the planned pipeline route.
The Conservative government streamlined the review process
in 2012 to prevent what it saw as a seemingly endless series of
environmental assessments by different agencies and
jurisdictions. The revamped process provides a "one-window
regulator" and requires recommendations within a set time frame,
18 months in the case of Northern Gateway.
Because the Conservatives have a majority in Parliament,
they do not need the support of the opposition parties to make
their decision, though that would smooth the path.
Both the Liberal and New Democratic parties oppose the
Northern Gateway pipeline, though a spokeswoman for Liberal
leader Justin Trudeau would not comment on whether he would
continue to oppose it if the National Energy Board recommends
its approval.
New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair has said if he
were prime minister he would respect NEB recommendations, but he
said in this case he would never have let the pipeline go to an
assessment.
Mulcair said on Wednesday the federal government had failed
to respect aboriginal rights and engage in meaningful
consultations with them as required by the Supreme Court.
"The Conservatives have totally ignored that and ... they're
playing with fire when they do that, because this is not going
to be allowed to go through without a peep. They're making a
huge mistake in that regard."
($1 = 1.0606 Canadian dollars)
